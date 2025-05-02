Woman killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

One person was killed and one injured in Russian attacks targeting Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 1 May and the night of 1-2 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person has been killed and one injured in enemy strikes on Kharkiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Investigators have established that a Russian loitering munition hit the village of Mykolaivka Persha in the Lozova district at around 02:20 on 2 May. The attack damaged houses and destroyed an outbuilding. A 61-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Early reports indicate that the Russians used a Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munition.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district at around 18:20 on 1 May, claiming the life of a 53-year-old woman and damaging houses.

Advertisement:

The Russians are reported to have used a FAB-250 aerial bomb.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!