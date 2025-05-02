All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 May 2025, 09:21
Woman killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

One person was killed and one injured in Russian attacks targeting Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 1 May and the night of 1-2 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "One person has been killed and one injured in enemy strikes on Kharkiv Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Investigators have established that a Russian loitering munition hit the village of Mykolaivka Persha in the Lozova district at around 02:20 on 2 May. The attack damaged houses and destroyed an outbuilding. A 61-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Early reports indicate that the Russians used a Geran-2 (Shahed-136) loitering munition.

Russian forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Vilkhuvatka in the Kupiansk district at around 18:20 on 1 May, claiming the life of a 53-year-old woman and damaging houses.

Advertisement:

The Russians are reported to have used a FAB-250 aerial bomb.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
Profit from Ukraine-US mineral resources deal may not be seen for another 10 years – Reuters
Trump administration names interim head of US embassy in Ukraine
Zelenskyy elaborates on latest sanctions imposed on Ukrainian public figures, including former advisor to President's Office
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Nine hurt in Russian drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast, including children
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine-Russia positions remain distant, but gap narrowing, says US secretary of state
11:04
Russian assault repelled near Chasiv Yar: Ukrainian Special Forces release bodycam footage – video
10:48
US State Department announces shift in approach to negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war
10:46
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
09:53
US Vice President JD Vance says Russo-Ukrainian war unlikely to end soon
09:21
Woman killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast
08:58
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
08:38
Two injured, fires break out at businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack
08:14
Ukrainian defenders repel nearly 65 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front and engage in 33 battles in Kursk Oblast
08:14
Russia loses 1,110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: