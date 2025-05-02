Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos

Oleksandr Bohuslaiev, son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, has been detained in Monaco following a joint operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Prosecutor General's Office and law enforcement agencies from partner countries. He and his father are implicated in a case involving the embezzlement of assets from Motor Sich, a Ukrainian industrial giant.

Source: SSU; Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office

Quote from the Prosecutor General's Office: "The son of the former president of Motor Sich Joint-Stock Company laundered over US$650 million in criminal proceeds in France and Monaco, among other locations, between 2016 and 2025.

In April 2025, members of a joint investigation team – prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office and SSU officers – took part in the searches, detention, and interrogation of the former CEO's son in the Principality of Monaco, conducted by the competent local law enforcement agencies. The investigation revealed numerous valuable assets registered to persons controlled by the former owner. His son was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering criminal proceeds on a particularly large scale."

Details: According to the case file, the detainee assisted his father in unlawfully acquiring a controlling stake in a state-owned company before the start of the full-scale war, later selling it to third parties for US$650 million.

Investigators believe that to carry out the scheme, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, then CEO of Motor Sich, arranged for an inventory of the company's assets that deliberately undervalued its shares.

He then purchased 65% of the securities at the reduced price and transferred most of them to six offshore companies controlled by his son.

The SSU reports that the stolen assets were later legalised by selling them to foreign firms, with the proceeds used to acquire luxury real estate in the EU.

As part of the international investigation, simultaneous searches have been carried out at the detainee's seaside villa in Monaco and at the homes of affiliated persons in Zaporizhzhia.

Searches at affiliated companies in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: SSU

Oleksandr Bohuslaiev has been served with a notice of suspicion under Article 209.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime committed by an organised group on a particularly large scale).

Ukrainian law enforcement officers also served new notices of suspicion on Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, who is currently in custody on charges of collaboration with Russia. His actions are additionally classified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Article 191.5 (misappropriation of property through abuse of office committed on a particularly large scale by an organised group);

Article 27.3, Article 209.3 (organisation of legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime committed by an organised group on a particularly large scale).

Background:

In Ukraine, Bohuslaiev is accused of aiding and abetting Russia as an aggressor state, collaboration, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organisation, and more recently, opposing the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He remains in a pre-trial detention centre and denies all charges.

See also: Battalion Monaco – a video investigation by Ukrainska Pravda revealing how certain wealthy Ukrainian businessmen and officials moved to Monaco and other luxurious locations following the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

