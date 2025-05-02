Russian assault repelled near Chasiv Yar: Ukrainian Special Forces release bodycam footage – video

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have released bodycam footage capturing a Russian assault repelled near the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Details: The events took place last year, but the video from the SOF operators’ body cameras has only now been made public for operational security reasons.

A group from the 8th SOF Regiment repelled the Russian assault near Chasiv Yar, and afterwards, the operators wiped out three more Russian troops who had managed to entrench themselves in the basement of a residential building.

Quote: "The basement became a trap for the Russians – the enemy was completely eliminated. SOF troops approached it directly and threw thermobaric grenades inside.

In the same area, the operators engaged in a firefight with another Russian unit. As a result, Russian troops suffered losses and Ukrainian forces seized an enemy radio and weapons."

