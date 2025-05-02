All Sections
Russian assault repelled near Chasiv Yar: Ukrainian Special Forces release bodycam footage – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 2 May 2025, 11:04
Photo: 8th SOF Regiment

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have released bodycam footage capturing a Russian assault repelled near the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Special Operations Forces press service

Details: The events took place last year, but the video from the SOF operators’ body cameras has only now been made public for operational security reasons.

A group from the 8th SOF Regiment repelled the Russian assault near Chasiv Yar, and afterwards, the operators wiped out three more Russian troops who had managed to entrench themselves in the basement of a residential building.

Quote: "The basement became a trap for the Russians – the enemy was completely eliminated. SOF troops approached it directly and threw thermobaric grenades inside.

In the same area, the operators engaged in a firefight with another Russian unit. As a result, Russian troops suffered losses and Ukrainian forces seized an enemy radio and weapons."

Additionally: The 8th SOF Regiment is currently raising funds for the purchase of a Termit ground-based robotic platform. They have collected half of the required 850,000 UAH (approx. US$20,400). You can contribute to the fundraiser [via link].

