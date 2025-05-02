Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved over 120 new types of weapons in April

In April 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry authorised the adoption of more than 120 new types of weapons and military equipment, with over 85% produced by domestic manufacturers.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Deputy Defence Minister Valerii Churkin noted that the majority of the newly approved systems are Ukrainian-made. Since the start of 2025, over 400 domestically produced weapon and equipment units have been codified for use.

The new additions include unmanned aerial systems, their corresponding munitions, electronic warfare tools, modern communications systems, robotic platforms and vehicles. Notably, the Armed Forces have received over 40 new drones guided via fibre-optic cable.

Quote from Valerii Churkin: "What we currently have in our arsenal is not enough. We must respond to challenges more quickly and invest more in technological weaponry. Each strongpoint must be reinforced as much as possible with unmanned systems."

Background: On 1 May, it was reported that the company Aquaspirit would provide the Ukrainian military with combat boats to reinforce them at sea. Ukrainian units are already actively using the company’s products.

