Kharkiv saw record-breaking destruction from Russian attacks in April

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kharkiv in April. Photo: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Russian strikes damaged 533 buildings in Kharkiv in April, with over 10,500 windows smashed.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Facebook

Quote: "I'd already mentioned that last month our city suffered the heaviest strikes since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Sadly, April was a record-breaking month not only in terms of the number of attacks, but also in terms of the scale of devastation."

Details: Terekhov reported that 533 buildings had sustained damage from direct hits and blast waves, resulting in hundreds of destroyed roofs, damaged facades and shattered windows.

In total, 10,533 windows were broken in apartments, balconies, and multi-storey buildings.

The mayor described the destruction as unprecedented. Temporary coverings have been installed on over 90% of the broken windows – 9,830 in total – but full restoration of glazing remains incomplete.

Quote: "Winter is closer than it seems. So now it's our main challenge. We've concentrated all our efforts: cooperating with foundations and helping people apply for state compensation. We're doing everything we can to make it in time.

Roofs are a separate issue. Of 147 damaged roofs, 109 have been repaired. There's still a lot of work ahead, but we’re not slowing down."

