Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: one killed, three injured

Three people were injured and a 66-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 2 May.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It was reported that around noon, a Russian aerial bomb struck the village of Klynove in the Kostiantynivka hromada, killing a 66-year-old woman and damaging a house. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces also shelled the city of Kostiantynivka with artillery. Two people were injured in the attack, which also destroyed a house, a shop, a coffee shop, a pharmacy, two industrial buildings and four critical infrastructure facilities.

In addition, one person was wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Pokrovsk.

Local authorities are urging residents of the oblast not to delay evacuation.

Quote: "It is dangerous to stay in Donetsk Oblast! Evacuate in time!"

Background: On 2 May, Donetsk Oblast authorities decided to carry out mandatory evacuation of all children from the villages of Shakhove and Toretske, located 15-20 kilometres from the line of contact.

