Ukraine's Culture Ministry counts numbers of artists and media workers killed by Russian invasion

A total of 201 artists and 103 media workers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has reported.

Quote: "The literary and artistic generation known as the Executed Renaissance gave the world masterpieces of literature, art, music and theatre. These artists were the pride of our nation. Today, we are once again losing not just talented Ukrainians but also a part of our soul, as each of our artists has a unique personality that has enriched Ukrainian culture."

Details: Meanwhile, the ministry did not specify how it determines whether the deceased person was an artist.

The Ministry of Culture emphasised that Russia's systematic crimes against journalists and the media represent a severe threat to freedom of speech and information security, undermining democratic values and human rights.

On 2 May 2025, an actor from the Dnipro Ukrainian Youth Theatre, Maksym Kovtun, was killed in action while defending Ukraine.

On 13 April 2025, musician Olena Kohut was killed in a Russian missile attack on Sumy.

The following people were killed in action defending Ukraine: Andrii Kasianov, an actor of the Dnipro Shevchenko Theatre; military photographer Arsen Fedosenko; actor Oleksii Khilskyi; director Kostiantyn Petryk; Ihor Voronka, a leading artist of the National Academic Chapel Dumka; choreographer Anton Smetskyi; Oleksandr Serdiuk, a vocalist of the Kyiv Theatre Berehynia; writer Vasyl Palamarchuk; Leonid Lavrenchuk, an employee of the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life, and many others.

