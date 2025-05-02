All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Culture Ministry counts numbers of artists and media workers killed by Russian invasion

Daria LobanokFriday, 2 May 2025, 15:40
Ukraine's Culture Ministry counts numbers of artists and media workers killed by Russian invasion
Poet Maksym Kryvtsov killed in action defending Ukraine. Photo: bbc.com

A total of 201 artists and 103 media workers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has reported.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Quote: "The literary and artistic generation known as the Executed Renaissance gave the world masterpieces of literature, art, music and theatre. These artists were the pride of our nation. Today, we are once again losing not just talented Ukrainians but also a part of our soul, as each of our artists has a unique personality that has enriched Ukrainian culture."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, the ministry did not specify how it determines whether the deceased person was an artist.

The Ministry of Culture emphasised that Russia's systematic crimes against journalists and the media represent a severe threat to freedom of speech and information security, undermining democratic values and human rights.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 2 May 2025, an actor from the Dnipro Ukrainian Youth Theatre, Maksym Kovtun, was killed in action while defending Ukraine.
  • On 13 April 2025, musician Olena Kohut was killed in a Russian missile attack on Sumy.
  • The following people were killed in action defending Ukraine: Andrii Kasianov, an actor of the Dnipro Shevchenko Theatre; military photographer Arsen Fedosenko; actor Oleksii Khilskyi; director Kostiantyn Petryk; Ihor Voronka, a leading artist of the National Academic Chapel Dumka; choreographer Anton Smetskyi; Oleksandr Serdiuk, a vocalist of the Kyiv Theatre Berehynia; writer Vasyl Palamarchuk; Leonid Lavrenchuk, an employee of the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life, and many others.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warculture
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,110 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
18:01
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
17:48
South Korean machine tools end up in Russian plants making Lancet drones and Iskander missile launchers
17:40
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
17:39
France reacts to recognition of North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine
17:39
New Austrian ambassador arrives in Kyiv
17:35
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils drone featuring magnetometer for detecting landmines from above
16:53
American officials present Trump with options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
16:37
EXPLAINERHow the world can stand up to Trump's trade blackmail
16:18
Reuters: €3bn in frozen Russian funds to be transferred to Western investors
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: