All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final

Oleksii MurzakFriday, 2 May 2025, 18:34
Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final
The Ukrainian team. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian national team consisting of Oleksii Sereda, Kyrylo Boliukh, Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Lyskun has won silver in the mixed team competition at the Diving World Cup Super Final.

Source: Champion, sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Ukrainian team scored 423.70 points in dives from the three-metre springboard and the ten-metre platform.

Advertisement:

The Chinese team won gold with a score of 507.20, while the bronze medal went to the Mexican team, who earned 411.95 points.

 
The leader board
Photo: Screenshot from worldaquatics.com

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian athletes Oleksii Sereda and Mark Hrytsenko won a bronze medal in the synchronised 10-metre platform event at the Super Final.
  • The Diving World Cup Super Final is being held in Beijing and will run from 2 to 4 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan says Russia was behind massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
All News
sport
Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins two gold medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League in Xiamen
Legendary Czech hockey player says former Russian president threatened to kill him
RECENT NEWS
21:02
UK foreign secretary speaks with Vance: "The world is losing patience" with Putin
20:07
Russians launch large-scale air strike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man – photos
19:51
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US statements about changing approach to ending war
19:31
Couple in Kharkiv Oblast convicted of treason
18:53
Zelenskyy and Danish PM discuss additional investment in Ukrainian defence industry
18:45
Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final
18:18
Drones took off from uncrewed surface vessels: details of nighttime attack on Crimea revealed
18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
18:01
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: