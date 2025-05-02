Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final

The Ukrainian national team consisting of Oleksii Sereda, Kyrylo Boliukh, Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Lyskun has won silver in the mixed team competition at the Diving World Cup Super Final.

Source: Champion, sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Ukrainian team scored 423.70 points in dives from the three-metre springboard and the ten-metre platform.

Advertisement:

The Chinese team won gold with a score of 507.20, while the bronze medal went to the Mexican team, who earned 411.95 points.

The leader board Photo: Screenshot from worldaquatics.com

Background:

Earlier, Ukrainian athletes Oleksii Sereda and Mark Hrytsenko won a bronze medal in the synchronised 10-metre platform event at the Super Final.

The Diving World Cup Super Final is being held in Beijing and will run from 2 to 4 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!