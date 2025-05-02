All Sections
France reacts to recognition of North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 2 May 2025, 17:39
Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

France has stated that Russia and North Korea's recognition of the involvement of Pyongyang's troops in the war against Ukraine demonstrates their disregard for international law.

Source: France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The French Foreign Ministry stated that, together with its partners, it has been condemning the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, where they are assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, since October last year.

Quote: "This is an escalation of North Korea's large-scale military support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. This hostile act has direct repercussions for the security of Europeans and, more broadly, for international security. We strongly condemn it."

Details: France has urged North Korea to "immediately cease all forms of support" for Russian aggression.

Background:

  • At the end of April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that North Korean troops had been sent to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, citing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin later acknowledged their involvement and expressed "gratitude" to the North Korean forces assisting Russia.
  • The United States responded with "concern", while the European Union described the move as "a desperation call from Russia".

