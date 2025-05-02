All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils drone featuring magnetometer for detecting landmines from above

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 2 May 2025, 17:35
Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

An industrial drone equipped with a magnetometer is being used to clear Mykolaiv Oblast of mines.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, citing Ukraine's Ministry of Defence in a statement

Quote: "This uncrewed aerial system is designed to remotely detect landmines and explosive devices during non-technical surveys of the liberated territories."

Details: The system has significantly improved the quality of non-technical surveys of potentially dangerous areas and enhanced the safety of survey personnel, said Volodymyr Manzhos, a representative of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety.

Quote: "The uncrewed aerial system with a magnetometer attached to it moves along a predetermined trajectory over the area to be inspected. During the flight, the device continuously records the parameters of the Earth's magnetic field in a 2 metre wide strip with their exact coordinates. This system can detect explosive ordnance not only on the surface of the soil but also underground."

Details: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence reported that one such system can scan more than 10 hectares of land daily. After scanning, the data is processed using specialised software, which generates a map of the surveyed area indicating the locations of potential explosive hazards.

Subsequently, if necessary, mine clearance operators use this map when compiling reports on the results of non-technical surveys.

Ministry of DefenceRusso-Ukrainian war
