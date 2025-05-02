South Korean machine tools end up in Russian plants making Lancet drones and Iskander missile launchers

Machines made by the South Korean company DN Solutions have been found at Russian plants that manufacture Lancet combat drones and Iskander missile launchers.

Source: The Korea Times, an English-language newspaper in South Korea, citing a study by Ukraine's Economic Security Council

Details: Over US$19 million worth of DN Solutions's equipment was delivered to Russia through Chinese distributors, particularly the Silver Technology firm.

Advertisement:

"Available customs and procurement records indicate these were deliveries of new equipment made under contracts dated 2023 and 2024," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's sanctions advisor.

DN Solutions has denied supplying equipment to Russia following the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine. The company stressed that it strictly adheres to South Korean laws, which prohibit the export of strategic goods without official authorisation.

The company also claimed that it had ceased cooperation with Chinese companies as soon as it learned of the facts of their re-export to Russia.

Advertisement:

"We have informed dealers and agencies that selling our equipment to Russia and circumventing export controls is strictly prohibited," a DN Solutions spokesperson said.

"We have also notified them that any violation of this policy is not just a breach of contract but also subject to strict sanctions by authorities," they added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!