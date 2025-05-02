All Sections
Couple in Kharkiv Oblast convicted of treason

Tatiana BugayenkoFriday, 2 May 2025, 19:31
Couple in Kharkiv Oblast convicted of treason
The detained couple. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

A couple in Kharkiv Oblast who worked for Russian intelligence have been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Posing as animal welfare volunteers, the couple travelled around the oblast searching for positions of Ukrainian military personnel. They were detained in January 2025.

Source: press service for the Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: The man and woman looked for locations where defence forces personnel were stationed, as well as facilities where wounded Ukrainian defenders were receiving medical treatment.

"Pretending to be animal welfare volunteers caring for stray animals, they would drive around the area supposedly in search of abandoned pets. To avoid suspicion, the couple even set up a ‘shelter’ on the territory of their own house," the Prosecutor’s Office stated.

Law enforcement officers discovered that the couple had been recruited by an acquaintance who acts as a Russian handler for the Kharkiv front. He is currently based in one of the temporarily occupied oblasts and works with Russian military intelligence.

The couple sent him the information they gathered via Telegram.

"Law enforcement officers detained the couple at their residence in January 2025. During authorised searches, mobile phones containing evidence of their illegal activity were seized," the Prosecutor’s Office added.

They remained in custody while awaiting trial and fully admitted their guilt during the court proceedings.

The court found the couple guilty of treason (Articles 28.2 and 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced them to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of their property.

