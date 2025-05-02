White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico

The White House is currently unsure how to deal with Russia in the wake of the minerals deal with Ukraine.

Source: two sources familiar with the discussions told Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite the fact that on Thursday 1 May Trump’s team publicly called the signing of the minerals agreement an important achievement, there is no unanimity in the White House itself on the next steps, the sources said.

They said that the possible actions include tough decisions, including increasing pressure on the Kremlin, which Trump has not yet decided to do.

"More sanctions would be the next turn of the screw. If the president wants to go that route," one source said.

A US Treasury Department official who agreed to comment on the agreement on condition of anonymity said that the growing US economic interest in Ukraine demonstrates a determination to support its long-term future.

Background:

On 30 April, Ukraine and the US signed a framework agreement on economic partnership. Earlier, European Pravda revealed key details of the deal, which includes provisions on 57 critical minerals and US military assistance.

US President Donald Trump stated that the mineral deal would bring the US more benefits than it had spent on Ukraine.

On 2 May, the media reported that US officials had prepared a number of options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia.

