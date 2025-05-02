All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 May 2025, 18:01

The White House is currently unsure how to deal with Russia in the wake of the minerals deal with Ukraine.

Source: two sources familiar with the discussions told Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite the fact that on Thursday 1 May Trump’s team publicly called the signing of the minerals agreement an important achievement, there is no unanimity in the White House itself on the next steps, the sources said.

Advertisement:

They said that the possible actions include tough decisions, including increasing pressure on the Kremlin, which Trump has not yet decided to do.

"More sanctions would be the next turn of the screw. If the president wants to go that route," one source said.

A US Treasury Department official who agreed to comment on the agreement on condition of anonymity said that the growing US economic interest in Ukraine demonstrates a determination to support its long-term future.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 30 April, Ukraine and the US signed a framework agreement on economic partnership. Earlier, European Pravda revealed key details of the deal, which includes provisions on 57 critical minerals and US military assistance.
  • US President Donald Trump stated that the mineral deal would bring the US more benefits than it had spent on Ukraine.
  • On 2 May, the media reported that US officials had prepared a number of options for Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warUSATrumpUkraine
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
South Korean machine tools end up in Russian plants making Lancet drones and Iskander missile launchers
France reacts to recognition of North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils drone featuring magnetometer for detecting landmines from above
RECENT NEWS
19:51
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US statements about changing approach to ending war
18:53
Zelenskyy and Danish PM discuss additional investment in Ukrainian defence industry
18:45
Four people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Ukraine wins silver in mixed team event at Diving World Cup Super Final
18:18
Drones took off from uncrewed surface vessels: details of nighttime attack on Crimea revealed
18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
18:01
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
17:48
South Korean machine tools end up in Russian plants making Lancet drones and Iskander missile launchers
17:40
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
17:39
France reacts to recognition of North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: