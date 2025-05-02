Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US statements about changing approach to ending war

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has commented on the US State Department’s statement that the United States would change its approach to efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war and take a less active role.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi said that, following the US statement, he contacted State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Quote from Tykhyi: "We confirmed that her comment on the US role as a mediator was made in the context of her similar comment earlier this week: ‘If there is no progress, we will step back from the mediator role’."

Details: Tykhyi stated that this was not a new position of the United States, but merely a repetition of what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had already stated.

Background:

On 29 April, Rubio said that Washington would abandon its mediator role between Russia and Ukraine in the absence of progress toward peace.

Earlier, Rubio said that the current week would be critically important for the United States’ decision on whether to continue efforts to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

