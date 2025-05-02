UK foreign secretary speaks with Vance: "The world is losing patience" with Putin

On 2 May, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy spoke with US Vice President JD Vance regarding peace efforts to end Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Lammy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy said that during the conversation with Vance, "we reaffirmed our shared desire for an end to Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and our commitment to a lasting peace".

"Putin has stalled and hampered discussions for long enough. The world is losing patience," Lammy added.

Background:

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has attempted to accelerate a peace process between Ukraine and Russia and has reportedly prepared a "final offer" for a peace settlement.

Among other things, the United States is said to be willing to recognise Russian control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow.

Reuters later published the text of the proposed terms for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine that had been presented to the US side by Ukrainian and European officials during talks in London.

