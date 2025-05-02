Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: Ukrainian ballistic missile development should be accelerated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 2 May that he had held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which the production of Ukrainian ballistic weapons, among other things, had been discussed.

Source: Zelenskyy on his evening video address on 2 May

Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief reported several times today, with particular focus on the situation in the Donetsk region, especially the Pokrovsk front and several other areas. We continue to operate in the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions as well."

Details: "The war must be felt where it came from," Zelenskyy reiterated his position.

The Staff also discussed the Ukrainian missile programme, missile developments and production. According to Zelenskyy "The task is to accelerate the creation of our Ukrainian ballistic systems as much as possible. Our long-range capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine's security".

In addition, he held a meeting on Ukraine's F-16 aircraft fleet.

The meeting addressed the F-16s already in Ukraine, those expected in the near future and decisions for the effective training and use of Ukrainian military aircraft.

Background:

On 26 April, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin received a report that the last settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that reports indicating that hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast had ended were untrue.

