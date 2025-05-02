All Sections
Man in Kherson dies after Russian drone explodes in his hands

Alona Mazurenko, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 2 May 2025, 21:50
Man in Kherson dies after Russian drone explodes in his hands
Sign reads "Danger mines!". Photo: Amnesty International

In the Beryslavskyi district of Kherson Oblast a 47-year-old man had died after a Russian drone exploded in his hands. 

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A civilian has died in the Beryslavskyi district because of a mine explosion. 

The 47-year-old man was blown up by an explosive device in a field near the village of Sablukivka. He suffered serious injuries and unfortunately died on his way to hospital."

Update: Prokudin later specified that the tragedy in the village of Sablukivka happened due to the fall of a Russian drone carrying explosive devices in the garden of a house. The 47-year-old owner tried to carry it out of his garden, but the drone exploded in his hands. 

