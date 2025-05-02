Two men injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast

Early reports have indicated that Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on the Shostka district in Sumy Oblast on 2 May, injuring two men.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigators, based on early reports, said the occupiers had dropped two guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the Seredyna-Buda hromada in the Shostka district at approximately 16:30 on 2 May 2025.

A 50-year-old and a 55-year-old civilian man were injured in the enemy's attack and hospitalised." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

