Zelenskyy on large-scale Russian strike on Kharkiv: Moscow hits residential areas, not military targets

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 00:32
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv, noting that Moscow hits residential areas, not military targets.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: Zelenskyy noted that "right now, Russia is yet again attacking Ukraine".

He added that Russian forces had attacked Kharkiv with Shahed loitering munitions.

The strikes have damaged residential buildings, business premises and civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy added that over 40 people are reported to have been injured as of now. Emergency workers and relevant services are operating at the scene.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There were no military targets, nor could there have been.

Russia is striking residential areas precisely when Ukrainians are at home, when they are putting their children to bed.

Only fiends could give such orders and carry them out.

While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives.

Ukraine needs strengthened air defence. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners – the United States, Europe and all our partners who seek peace. Only strength and sanctions will force Russia to stop."

