Explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv during an air raid on the night of 2-3 May.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych

Quote: "Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv! The threat continues."

Details: Another air-raid warning was issued in the city and oblast at 2:09.

