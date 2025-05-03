Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times in one day
The Russians attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times over the past day.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Russian forces conducted 20 airstrikes on the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Lukianivske, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.
A total of 228 UAVs of various types attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
Two attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems targeted Kamianske and Huliaipole.
The Russians shelled the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka 150 times.
Fedorov added that 171 reports of damage to apartments, houses and cars had been received.
