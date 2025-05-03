Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times in one day

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Stock photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 400 times over the past day.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces conducted 20 airstrikes on the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Lukianivske, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.

Advertisement:

A total of 228 UAVs of various types attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Two attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems targeted Kamianske and Huliaipole.

The Russians shelled the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka 150 times.

Advertisement:

Fedorov added that 171 reports of damage to apartments, houses and cars had been received.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!