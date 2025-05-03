Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 48 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 955,470 (+1,170) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,745 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 22,369 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;

27,234 (+48) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,375 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,153 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

34,665 (+126) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

47,003 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,870 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!