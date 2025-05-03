Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 3 May 2025, 07:38
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 48 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 955,470 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,745 (+4) tanks;
- 22,369 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,234 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,375 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,153 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,665 (+126) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,003 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,870 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
