Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 07:38
Russian military helmet. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and 48 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 955,470 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 10,745 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,369 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,234 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,375 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,153 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,665 (+126) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 47,003 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,870 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Russo-Ukrainian war
Zelenskyy hold Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting: development of Ukrainian ballistic missiles should be accelerated
UK foreign secretary speaks with Vance: "The world is losing patience" with Putin
Russians launch large-scale air strike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one man – photos
