Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 183 loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 2-3 May. Ukrainian air defence units have downed 77 of them, while a further 73 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Reports indicate that 77 Shahed loitering munitions are confirmed to have been shot down in Ukraine's east, north, south and centre.

The Russian attack has affected Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

