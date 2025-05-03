All Sections
Over 50 injured in latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv using thermobaric warheads

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 10:57
Russian drone debris. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces used loitering munitions carrying thermobaric warheads in an attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of Friday 2 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: So far, 51 people, including two girls aged 11 and 16, are known to have been injured in the large-scale Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

Russian forces used at least 15 drones.

Four Kharkiv city districts were targeted: Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi. Multiple fires broke out in the city.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has also elaborated on the thermobaric warheads.

Quote: "Such weapons create a massive blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing large-scale destruction and numerous civilian casualties.

Their use is hazardous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law."

Background: On Friday evening, Russian forces launched loitering munitions on Kharkiv. Explosions shook various districts of the city and 46 people were injured.

