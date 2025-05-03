Over 50 injured in latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv using thermobaric warheads
Russian forces used loitering munitions carrying thermobaric warheads in an attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of Friday 2 May.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: So far, 51 people, including two girls aged 11 and 16, are known to have been injured in the large-scale Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.
Russian forces used at least 15 drones.
Four Kharkiv city districts were targeted: Osnovianskyi, Slobidskyi, Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi. Multiple fires broke out in the city.
Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has also elaborated on the thermobaric warheads.
Quote: "Such weapons create a massive blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing large-scale destruction and numerous civilian casualties.
Their use is hazardous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law."
Background: On Friday evening, Russian forces launched loitering munitions on Kharkiv. Explosions shook various districts of the city and 46 people were injured.
