"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his 26 April meeting with US leader Donald Trump at the Vatican, where they attended the farewell to Pope Francis, as their best discussion yet.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy during a private conversation with journalists

Quote from Zelenskyy: "With President Trump, I think we've had the best conversation we've ever had before. It may have been the shortest, but it was the most meaningful. With all due respect to our teams, the one-on-one format, in my opinion, has worked. We had the right atmosphere for the conversation itself...

... I'm sure that President Trump began to look at everything a little differently after our meeting in the Vatican. Let's see. This is his vision, his choice in any case. I think we behaved constructively and decently, which is essential."

