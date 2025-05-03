Poland launches military operation after provocations by Russian warplanes over the Baltic

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced the launch of a new military operation to strengthen security and control over the airspace in the Baltic region, given provocations by Russia.

Details: During the ceremony of conferring general ranks on Friday, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that in response to incidents involving Russian aircraft in the Baltic region, the Polish Armed Forces launched a new operation.

The operation, which began this week, has deployed additional planes and helicopters to patrol Polish airspace in the north.

PAP, citing unofficial information, says the operation involves, among other things, the transfer of additional military helicopters from different regions to bases in the Baltic Sea region and the border with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.

"This is a response to the threats we're dealing with, in particular incidents involving us or our allies - the countries of Northern and Baltic Europe," the Polish defence minister said.

NATO air forces are currently taking part in the ongoing Baltic Air Policing mission, rotating aircraft to protect the airspace of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, which do not possess their own air forces.

Background: In April, Swedish Gripen fighter jets, which began patrolling NATO airspace from Poland, were scrambled for the first time due to the presence of a Russian warplane.

