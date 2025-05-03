Ukraine prepares meeting at national security advisers' level with US participation – Bloomberg

Ukraine wants to hold a meeting of national security advisers with the participation of the United States, the UK, France and Germany, which play a leading role in the "peace process" with Russia.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this; European Pravda reported, citing Bloomberg

Details: Zelenskyy spoke about preparations for meetings at the national security adviser level, which will follow up on the latest talks in London and Paris last month.

"I am not ready to tell you the date now as there were some changes in the US. Secretary of State Rubio has the powers of the national security adviser, and I don’t think anyone will wait for a new appointment," Zelenskyy said, referring to Mike Waltz's dismissal.

The president of Ukraine also noted that advisers from the US, Europe and Ukraine are in regular contact.

Background:

On 23 April, talks at the level of foreign ministers of Ukraine, the US, France, Germany and the UK were expected to take place in London. However, the ministerial-level talks were postponed, and meetings were held at the level of senior officials instead.

The Ukrainian delegation met with US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, among others.

