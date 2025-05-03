All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on possible US withdrawal from peace talks: I'm sure Europe will be there for us

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 3 May 2025, 13:23
Zelenskyy on possible US withdrawal from peace talks: I'm sure Europe will be there for us
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that signals are pointing to a possible US withdrawal from the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists on Saturday 3 May, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: Zelenskyy pointed to the difficulty of reaching a ceasefire agreement with Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Imagine, everyone understands how difficult it will be with the issue of territories and sanctions. That's why there are signals that, probably, after a ceasefire is agreed upon, some countries will want us to be left face to face with the Russians."

Details: Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that Europe "will be there for us because there are many interconnected issues".

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would withdraw from its role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made towards peace.
  • The same position has recently been confirmed by Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroys Russian warplane for first time in history – videos
"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
UpdatedRussia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may receive air defence systems from US under minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot guarantee safety for foreigners travelling to Moscow on 9 May
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's three-day truce proposal and labels it "theatrical performance"
RECENT NEWS
17:49
Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson city centre
17:07
EU condemns Russia for opening direct flights to unrecognised Abkhazia
17:00
Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
16:46
One person injured and gas pipeline damaged in three Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka since day's start – photo
15:40
Slovak PM's party says he still plans to attend Putin's Victory Day parade
15:32
Tax office building damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
15:21
"Kyiv may not see 10 May": threats from Russia follow Zelenskyy's warning about safety of Victory Parade guests
14:50
Large-scale fire starts in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photo, video
14:15
Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections
13:45
EU ambassador calls death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna one of Russia's most heinous war crimes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: