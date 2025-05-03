Zelenskyy on possible US withdrawal from peace talks: I'm sure Europe will be there for us

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that signals are pointing to a possible US withdrawal from the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists on Saturday 3 May, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: Zelenskyy pointed to the difficulty of reaching a ceasefire agreement with Russia.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Imagine, everyone understands how difficult it will be with the issue of territories and sanctions. That's why there are signals that, probably, after a ceasefire is agreed upon, some countries will want us to be left face to face with the Russians."

Details: Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that Europe "will be there for us because there are many interconnected issues".

Background:

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would withdraw from its role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made towards peace.

The same position has recently been confirmed by Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department.

