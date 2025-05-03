Zelenskyy on possible US withdrawal from peace talks: I'm sure Europe will be there for us
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that signals are pointing to a possible US withdrawal from the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists on Saturday 3 May, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency
Details: Zelenskyy pointed to the difficulty of reaching a ceasefire agreement with Russia.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Imagine, everyone understands how difficult it will be with the issue of territories and sanctions. That's why there are signals that, probably, after a ceasefire is agreed upon, some countries will want us to be left face to face with the Russians."
Details: Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that Europe "will be there for us because there are many interconnected issues".
Background:
- Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would withdraw from its role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine if no progress is made towards peace.
- The same position has recently been confirmed by Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department.
