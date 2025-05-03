Tax office building damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Saturday, 3 May 2025, 15:32
A building belonging to Ukraine's State Tax Service has been damaged in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Ukraine's State Tax Service
Details: The office, located in a village in the Kupiansk district, sustained damage to its facade, windows and doors as a result of the attack.
There were no casualties among the employees.
Quote from Kravchenko: "We're already working to deal with the aftermath and promptly resume the work of the office."
