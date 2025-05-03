Tax office building damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photos

The building in question. Photo: Ruslan Kravchenko

A building belonging to Ukraine's State Tax Service has been damaged in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Ukraine's State Tax Service

Details: The office, located in a village in the Kupiansk district, sustained damage to its facade, windows and doors as a result of the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian strike Photo: Kravchenko

There were no casualties among the employees.

Quote from Kravchenko: "We're already working to deal with the aftermath and promptly resume the work of the office."

