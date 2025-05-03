Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have launched 50 attempts to breach Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front since the start of the day, with 28 combat engagements still in progress.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 3 May

Details: Overall, 123 combat engagements have occurred throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces launched two attacks near the town of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops mounted assaults near the settlement of Zahryzove, while one combat engagement is still unfolding.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske and Hryhorivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted three attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Maiske and Bila Hora. One combat engagement is ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched an attack near the settlement of Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, 46 attacks of varying intensity were recorded, with 10 combat engagements still underway.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks, while four combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians fired rockets at the settlements of Malynivka and Huliaipole.

On the Siversk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces conducted no offensive actions.

Background: On 2 May, 139 combat engagements took place throughout the war zone, including 53 on the Pokrovsk front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!