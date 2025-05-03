All Sections
EU condemns Russia for opening direct flights to unrecognised Abkhazia

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 3 May 2025, 17:07
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has condemned the launch of direct flights between Russia and Abkhazia, an unrecognised, Moscow-backed breakaway region on Georgia’s territory.

Source: Anouar El Anouni, EU Spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday 1 May, Russia resumed regular flights to Abkhazia, with Sukhumi airport receiving its first commercial plane in 32 years.

The EU said the move, undertaken without coordination with Tbilisi, represents a violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The European Union reiterates its firm support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders," El Anouni said.

Background: In June 2024, the Georgian opposition TV channel Mtavari reported that Tbilisi and Moscow were possibly working to restore diplomatic relations. At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the claim as fake.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said Moscow was open to restoring ties and would welcome such an initiative from Georgia.

