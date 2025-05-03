Russian drone hits Kherson city centre for second time in a day, killing one person and injuring two

Russian troops attacked the centre of Kherson using a drone at around 18:30 on Saturday 3 May, killing one person and injuring two others, early reports indicate.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: The Russians struck a crowded area near Svobody Square and the Central Department Store.

Advertisement:

Quote from Prokudin: "I am asking all Kherson residents to refrain from visiting Svobody Square and the area around TsUM [the Central Department Store] in the coming days. There is increased activity of enemy drones there."

Background: At around 12:50 on 3 May, Russian troops attacked a central street in Kherson with an FPV drone, injuring two women aged 55 and 83.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!