All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone hits Kherson city centre for second time in a day, killing one person and injuring two

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 May 2025, 19:20
Russian drone hits Kherson city centre for second time in a day, killing one person and injuring two
Aftermath of the attack. Stock photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked the centre of Kherson using a drone at around 18:30 on Saturday 3 May, killing one person and injuring two others, early reports indicate.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: The Russians struck a crowded area near Svobody Square and the Central Department Store.

Advertisement:

Quote from Prokudin: "I am asking all Kherson residents to refrain from visiting Svobody Square and the area around TsUM [the Central Department Store] in the coming days. There is increased activity of enemy drones there."

Background: At around 12:50 on 3 May, Russian troops attacked a central street in Kherson with an FPV drone, injuring two women aged 55 and 83.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonexplosion
Advertisement:
Serbian president not well enough to fly to Moscow for Victory Day, doctor says
India lowers level of representation at 9 May parade in Moscow
Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroys Russian warplane for first time in history – videos
"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
All News
Kherson
Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson city centre
Russian drone attack in Kherson leaves 2 wounded, car damaged – video
Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos
RECENT NEWS
20:05
At least two civilians killed in Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on 3 May
19:38
Hungarian foreign minister responds to Zelenskyy's criticism of EU accession veto
19:22
Serbian president not well enough to fly to Moscow for Victory Day, doctor says
19:20
Russian drone hits Kherson city centre for second time in a day, killing one person and injuring two
18:48
India lowers level of representation at 9 May parade in Moscow
17:49
Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson city centre
17:07
EU condemns Russia for opening direct flights to unrecognised Abkhazia
17:00
Russian troops mount 50 assault attempts on Novopavlivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
16:46
One person injured and gas pipeline damaged in three Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka since day's start – photo
15:40
Slovak PM's party says he still plans to attend Putin's Victory Day parade
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: