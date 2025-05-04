Aftermath of Russian drone attack on Cherkasy shown in Ukrainian emergency workers video

Ukrainian emergency workers have posted a video showing the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Cherkasy on the evening of 3 May, noting that one person had been injured and five fires had broken out.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "The attack has resulted in five fires at different locations in the city. Flats, a warehouse building belonging to a business, a dacha and dry vegetation have caught fire." [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden – ed.]

Details: Emergency workers noted that two flats on the ground and first floors of a four-storey student accommodation building had been heavily damaged. The windows of other flats were also damaged.

Background: Late on 3 May, a series of explosions and fires rocked Cherkasy as Russian drones threatened the region.

