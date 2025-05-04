Two injured as eight Russian guided bombs hit Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos
Sunday, 4 May 2025, 07:38
Russian forces dropped at least eight guided aerial bombs on the frontline town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of Sunday 4 May, leaving two people injured.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "At least eight enemy guided aerial bombs have attacked frontline Orikhiv."
Details: Fedorov noted that residential buildings had been destroyed by the strikes.
Early reports indicate that two people have been injured.
