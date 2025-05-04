All Sections
Building supply depot in Sloviansk attacked by six Russian Geran drones – photos

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 08:58
The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Sloviansk City Military Administration

Russian forces struck a building supply depot in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 3-4 May.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Quote: "A large-scale Russian attack, six Geran-2 [Shahed-136] drones.

They all hit the premises of a building supply depot in the Zaliznychnyi residential area."

Details: Ukrainian authorities reported that there were no casualties, though the premises and equipment had been damaged.

 

