Ukrainian troops strike Russian command post near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 09:37
Ukrainian troops strike Russian command post near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force has recently struck a command post belonging to Russia's 6th Motorised Rifle Division near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, though there is no information on casualties.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "The strike has significantly reduced the ability of the Russian Federation occupation forces to exercise command and control on the Pokrovsk front."

