Ukrainian troops strike Russian command post near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 4 May 2025, 09:37
Ukraine's Air Force has recently struck a command post belonging to Russia's 6th Motorised Rifle Division near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, though there is no information on casualties.
Source: Ukraine's General Staff
Quote: "The strike has significantly reduced the ability of the Russian Federation occupation forces to exercise command and control on the Pokrovsk front."
