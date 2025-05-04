Ukrainian troops strike Russian command post near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine's Air Force has recently struck a command post belonging to Russia's 6th Motorised Rifle Division near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, though there is no information on casualties.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Quote: "The strike has significantly reduced the ability of the Russian Federation occupation forces to exercise command and control on the Pokrovsk front."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!