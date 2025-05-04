Latest data show 34 injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia

The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 May has risen to 34.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Overall, 34 people sought medical attention after the bombardment.

Sixteen of them remain in hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Two men are in a serious condition.

Other patients are in a moderate condition.

Background:

On the evening of 1 May, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia at least 10 times. Several fires broke out.

Earlier, 31 people were reported to have been injured in the Russian attack.

