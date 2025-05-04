Latest data show 34 injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia
Sunday, 4 May 2025, 10:20
The number of people injured in a large-scale Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1-2 May has risen to 34.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: Overall, 34 people sought medical attention after the bombardment.
Sixteen of them remain in hospital in Zaporizhzhia.
Two men are in a serious condition.
Other patients are in a moderate condition.
Background:
- On the evening of 1 May, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia at least 10 times. Several fires broke out.
- Earlier, 31 people were reported to have been injured in the Russian attack.
