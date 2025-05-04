All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals details of his visit to Czechia – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 4 May 2025, 15:01
Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter),

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that he arrived in Czechia on an official visit to meet with the country’s president and prime minister, as well as with the speakers of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, leaders of parliamentary factions, heads of defence companies, students and the Ukrainian community.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his post, Zelenskyy thanked Czechia for its principled support and for strengthening cooperation.

Quote: "The Czech artillery initiative has proven effective, and we will continue this effort. Another area of cooperation is the development of our military aviation, expanding pilot training programmes and supporting our F-16 fleet. Together with Czechia and other members of the aviation coalition, we are preparing good news for Ukraine."

Details: The visit also includes plans to discuss diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia in order to achieve a lasting ceasefire and end the war.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska will take part in the opening of the Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine conference – a platform for strengthening international medical partnerships and saving the lives of Ukrainians.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy’s arrival in Czechia was first reported on Sunday afternoon. The visit had not been announced in advance.
  • Zelenskyy visited Prague in July 2023; that visit, too, was not announced beforehand.

