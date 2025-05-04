All Sections
Evacuation prepared in Kharkiv Oblast due to forest fire triggered by Russian attacks and exploding munitions

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 May 2025, 17:06
The forest fire in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: SES

A forest fire has broken out in the Izium District of Kharkiv Oblast, covering approximately 20 hectares. Ammunition abandoned by Russian troops during the occupation is now detonating in the forest.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service (SES) in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: An evacuation of local residents is being prepared as the fire has spread to residential buildings adjacent to the forest.

Syniehubov added that extremely strong winds are rapidly accelerating the spread of the fire. The situation remains difficult but under control for now.

The State Emergency Service reported that on the morning of 4 May, Russian forces launched rocket attacks on forest areas in the Borova hromada in the Izium district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]  The attacks caused fires in the Borova Forestry area covering over 2 hectares and in the Chervonooskil Regional Landscape Park covering more than 5 hectares.

A total of 11 forest fires are currently being extinguished across forestry areas in Kharkiv Oblast, five of which have been directly linked to Russian attacks.

Background: On Saturday 3 May, a large-scale fire broke out over an area of 2,000 sq m in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast after Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the central part of the settlement.

