Russia attacks Kherson with drones: man and woman injured

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 May 2025, 21:05
Russia attacks Kherson with drones: man and woman injured
A drone in the air. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops launched two drone attacks on Kherson on Sunday 4 May, injuring two civilians. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone hit a 29-year-old man at around 16:30 on Sunday. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and concussion. 

Later, another attack occurred in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson: an explosive device was dropped on a car. A 40-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the spine and legs. She is currently in hospital in a moderate condition. 

Background: 

  • At least six civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 4 May following a series of Russian strikes across several settlements.

