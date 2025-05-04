Russia attacks Kherson with drones: man and woman injured

Russian troops launched two drone attacks on Kherson on Sunday 4 May, injuring two civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone hit a 29-year-old man at around 16:30 on Sunday. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and concussion.

Advertisement:

Later, another attack occurred in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson: an explosive device was dropped on a car. A 40-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the spine and legs. She is currently in hospital in a moderate condition.

Background:

At least six civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 4 May following a series of Russian strikes across several settlements.

A man was killed and three more people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday 4 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!