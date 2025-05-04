Russians attack Kupiansk three times in one day, injuring civilians – photos

Two people have been injured in a Russian attack on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Destroyed walls of a house

Quote: "The enemy shelled the city with artillery at around 15:30, resulting in a fire that broke out in a house.

Two civilians have been injured: a 52-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction and an 89-year-old woman was hospitalised after being injured by glass."

Smoke clouds above a residential building Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Prosecutor's Office noted that the Russians attacked Kupiansk more than once on 4 May. A house was damaged after a Russian guided aerial bomb had hit it at around 04:00. When the Russians launched an attack on the city at around 06:00, another house was destroyed, though there were no casualties.

