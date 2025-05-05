Russians attack Konotop with ballistic missiles and drones, destroying infrastructure facility

The Russians launched a combined missile and drone attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 4-5 May, destroying an infrastructure facility.

Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin

Quote: "It was a combined attack, using more than a dozen Shaheds and two ballistic missiles.

The Russians struck at intervals deliberately to cause more damage, to kill rescue workers and medics. Cynical monsters.

An infrastructure facility in our city was destroyed in the enemy strike."

Details: Semenikhin reported that, according to early reports, no casualties had been recorded.

