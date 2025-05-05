All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Konotop with ballistic missiles and drones, destroying infrastructure facility

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 5 May 2025, 04:07
Russians attack Konotop with ballistic missiles and drones, destroying infrastructure facility
Column of smoke. Stock photo: social media

The Russians launched a combined missile and drone attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the night of 4-5 May, destroying an infrastructure facility.

Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin

Quote: "It was a combined attack, using more than a dozen Shaheds and two ballistic missiles.

Advertisement:

The Russians struck at intervals deliberately to cause more damage, to kill rescue workers and medics. Cynical monsters.

An infrastructure facility in our city was destroyed in the enemy strike."

Details: Semenikhin reported that, according to early reports, no casualties had been recorded.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikedronesSumy Oblast
Advertisement:
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
All News
missile strike
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Ukrainian troops strike Russian command post near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
14:25
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag
14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
14:09
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
14:01
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos
13:37
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
13:22
Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague
13:16
Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary
13:06
EXPLAINERWhy Poland’s largest opposition party could disappear and what that would mean
13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
12:34
EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: