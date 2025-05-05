Russia loses 1,260 soldiers over past day
Monday, 5 May 2025, 07:37
Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 958,070 (+1,260) military personnel;
- 10,763 (+5) tanks;
- 22,411 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,370 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,377 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,155 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,997 (+137) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,250 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,870 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
