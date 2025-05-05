All Sections
Russia loses 1,260 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 5 May 2025, 07:37
Russia loses 1,260 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,260 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 5 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 958,070 (+1,260) military personnel;
  • 10,763 (+5) tanks;
  • 22,411 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,370 (+43) artillery systems;
  • 1,377 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,155 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,997 (+137) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 47,250 (+109) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,870 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

