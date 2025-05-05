Russians attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: garage and car on fire

Firefighters cutting metal using cutting gear. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and kamikaze drones on the night of 4-5 May, resulting in a garage and car catching fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas and Nikopol itself were affected. A garage and a car caught fire. No casualties have been recorded." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak added that there had been no Russian strikes in the rest of the oblast.

Units from Air Command Skhid (East) downed two drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

