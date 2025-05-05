All Sections
Almost 270 combat clashes on battlefield: over half of attacks Ukrainian defenders  repelled on two fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 May 2025, 08:22
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 269 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense situation observed on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts, where 115 and 52 Russian attacks have been repelled respectively. The Russians have assaulted the Kursk bridgehead 23 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 5 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Holubivka and Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 22 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Nove, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove and Kolodiazi and towards Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Olhivka and Ridkodub.

On the Siversk front, three combat clashes occurred towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske. All Russian attempts to advance were repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat clashes occurred towards the settlements of Maiske and Bila Hora and near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Druzba and towards Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 115 Russian assaults towards the settlements of Hnativka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka and Bahatyr and near Malynivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bohdanivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 52 Russian assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka and Pryvilne and towards Zelene Pole, Shevchenko and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked five times near the village of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, three unsuccessful Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions were recorded near the settlements of Novoandriivka, Piatykhatky and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks. The Russians fired 317 times, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. In addition, they conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 13 guided bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
