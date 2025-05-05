European Parliament to discuss peace in Ukraine and return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The plenary session of the European Parliament to be held in Strasbourg from 5 to 8 May will address the issue of establishing a sustainable and just peace in Ukraine, as well as return of children unlawfully deported by Russia from occupied Ukrainian territories.

Source: the European Parliament’s final draft agenda, obtained by European Pravda

Details: During the 5-8 May session, the European Parliament will discuss Russia’s illegal transfer of Ukrainian children. A resolution on the issue is expected to be put to a vote, along with discussions on ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Ukraine will be the focus of the Parliament’s key debate this week, usually held on Wednesday mornings. The debate on peace in Ukraine will begin at 10:00 Kyiv time on 7 May.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to present the EU’s position on this matter to members of the European Parliament.

A debate entitled "The return of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred and deported by Russia" will take place late in the evening on 7 May, listed as one of the final items on the agenda for that day.

Advertisement:

On Thursday 8 May, MEPs will vote on a resolution concerning Ukrainian children, with the text to be drafted based on the outcome of the debate.

Background:

In September 2023, the European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Belarus’s self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko over the deportation of Ukrainian children.

In April 2025, Austria’s parliament adopted a resolution calling for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!