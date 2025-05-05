All Sections
Spanish company considers producing defence equipment in Ukraine

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 5 May 2025, 11:52
Spanish company considers producing defence equipment in Ukraine
Meeting between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and representatives of the Spanish company. Photo: Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine  

The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and representatives of the Spanish company Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (EM&M) have recently discussed locating some of its equipment production in Ukraine.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Strategic Industries 

Quote from Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin: "I was pleased to hear about the interest of EM&M representatives in doing business in Ukraine and their understanding of the prospects for cooperation with Ukrainian defence companies.

Such cooperation will significantly improve Ukrainian military equipment, which will greatly strengthen our combat units."

Details: The ministry said that EM&M's Guardian 30 remote-controlled turret modules are already being supplied to Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities and conditions for locating the maintenance and production of those modules at Ukrainian companies.

Background: European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius is convinced that Spain will be forced to increase its defence spending to 3% of GDP.

