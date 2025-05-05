All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 5 May 2025, 13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
Slovak and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia has advised Prime Minister Robert Fico to "study more carefully, review and analyse the statements of the Ukrainian leader", instead of making yet another accusation against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – this time regarding an attempt to intimidate the heads of state and government who are going to visit Moscow on 9 May.

Source: the embassy’s statement on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the diplomats responded to the recent criticism by the Slovak prime minister directed at Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

The embassy noted that the statements concerned only the fact that the Ukrainian side "does not rule out provocations by the Russian Federation on 9 May and attempts to shift the blame for security breaches onto Ukraine, and therefore cannot guarantee their safety".

The embassy reiterated that Ukraine, as early as 11 March, had unconditionally agreed to a full ceasefire, while Russia consistently rejects this option, puts forward new demands, manipulates, escalates terror and is now proposing a three-day "short truce, which is not a serious path to peace".

"In order to restore peace, what is needed are security-strengthening measures and a long-term, sustainable truce and ceasefire – not just propaganda appeals or actions," the statement stressed.

Advertisement:

The embassy emphasised that if Fico recognises that the invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law by Russia, he should also acknowledge that the only one who seeks to continue this war in an attempt to destroy Ukraine is Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • In April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to take part in the 9 May military celebrations in Moscow and instead show solidarity with Ukraine.
  • On 3 May, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of representatives from other countries during planned visits to Moscow on 9 May, since Russia may take any actions against the guests, and Ukraine cannot be responsible for what happens on Russian territory.
  • "Blindly ignoring this simple fact by the Slovak leadership not only negatively affects our bilateral relations but also encourages the Russian regime to continue its aggression," the statement added.
  • Fico criticised Zelenskyy for this. The Slovak PM stated that Zelenskyy's comments amounted to threats against presidents and prime ministers of countries with millions of citizens, adding, "This is not how things are done".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

SlovakiaZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
All News
Slovakia
Slovak PM Fico criticises Zelenskyy's comment about risks of being in Moscow on 9 May
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Slovak parliament refuses to condemn Russia for deadly strikes on Sumy and Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
14:25
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag
14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
14:09
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
14:01
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos
13:37
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
13:22
Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague
13:16
Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary
13:06
EXPLAINERWhy Poland’s largest opposition party could disappear and what that would mean
13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
12:34
EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: