Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia has advised Prime Minister Robert Fico to "study more carefully, review and analyse the statements of the Ukrainian leader", instead of making yet another accusation against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – this time regarding an attempt to intimidate the heads of state and government who are going to visit Moscow on 9 May.

Source: the embassy’s statement on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This is how the diplomats responded to the recent criticism by the Slovak prime minister directed at Zelenskyy.

The embassy noted that the statements concerned only the fact that the Ukrainian side "does not rule out provocations by the Russian Federation on 9 May and attempts to shift the blame for security breaches onto Ukraine, and therefore cannot guarantee their safety".

The embassy reiterated that Ukraine, as early as 11 March, had unconditionally agreed to a full ceasefire, while Russia consistently rejects this option, puts forward new demands, manipulates, escalates terror and is now proposing a three-day "short truce, which is not a serious path to peace".

"In order to restore peace, what is needed are security-strengthening measures and a long-term, sustainable truce and ceasefire – not just propaganda appeals or actions," the statement stressed.

The embassy emphasised that if Fico recognises that the invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law by Russia, he should also acknowledge that the only one who seeks to continue this war in an attempt to destroy Ukraine is Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

In April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to take part in the 9 May military celebrations in Moscow and instead show solidarity with Ukraine.

On 3 May, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of representatives from other countries during planned visits to Moscow on 9 May, since Russia may take any actions against the guests, and Ukraine cannot be responsible for what happens on Russian territory.

"Blindly ignoring this simple fact by the Slovak leadership not only negatively affects our bilateral relations but also encourages the Russian regime to continue its aggression," the statement added.

Fico criticised Zelenskyy for this. The Slovak PM stated that Zelenskyy's comments amounted to threats against presidents and prime ministers of countries with millions of citizens, adding, "This is not how things are done".

