Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 5 May 2025, 13:22
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague on Monday 5 May.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 5 May, Ukraine and Czechia will discuss all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including the Czech initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine.

Later the same day, Zelenskyy will also meet with the leadership of Czech defence companies.

Earlier that day, Zelenskyy met with Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies. He is also scheduled to meet with Senate President Miloš Vystrčil. Zelenskyy’s agenda also includes a meeting with representatives of the ANO opposition movement.

It is expected that First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska will speak at the Global Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine international conference concerning assistance to Ukraine’s healthcare system.

Background:

  • On 4 May, Zelenskyy met with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague. On that day, it was revealed that under the Czech ammunition initiative, Ukraine could receive 1.8 million artillery shells this year.
  • After the meeting with Pavel, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Czechia are working on creating a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.

