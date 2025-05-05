All Sections
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 5 May 2025, 14:25
LNG tanker. Photo: Getty Images

Four Russian ice-class LNG (liquefied natural gas) tankers have been re-registered under the Russian flag, abandoning their Panamanian registration.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: The vessels were originally intended to transport LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under US sanctions and was supposed to account for about 20% of Russia’s LNG production.

The tankers – formerly named North Sky, North Air, North Mountain and North Way – were renamed Iris, Buran, Voskhod and Zarya in mid-April.

These ships, launched in 2023 and 2024, were built by Samsung Heavy Industries for Japanese operator NYK under a contract with Novatek for the Arctic LNG 2 project. They were later transferred to Dubai-based White Fox Ship Management.

All four vessels, as well as White Fox, were placed under US sanctions in August 2024.

The tankers may follow the tactics of Russia’s shadow oil fleet and, while heading to the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, may engage in deceptive manoeuvres, including masking or falsifying their location data.

"In Russian waters, ship-tracking requirements such as the Automatic Identification System (AIS) can be loosely enforced, and state insurance coverage can be used," suggested Kjell Eikland, managing director at data provider Eikland Energy.

The preparation of these vessels indicates that Novatek is attempting to resume operations at Arctic LNG 2, which halted gas extraction and commercial liquefaction in 2024.

All four vessels are classified as Arc4 – a mid-level ice-class rating required to access the Morning terminal.

"It’s still cold there and the sea is covered with ice. By early June, it’s quite possible that two LNG lines at Arctic LNG will be operational," Eikland stated.

Attempts to export liquefied gas from the plant are unlikely before sea ice in the Gulf of Ob begins to melt – a process that typically starts in June.

Background: The Arctic LNG 2 project drastically reduced gas production at its fields in November 2024 due to Western sanctions.

